Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $226.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.