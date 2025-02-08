Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $1,140,000. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $12,678,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,379,403.94. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total transaction of $534,554.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,696. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Eaton from $407.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.20.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $313.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.06. The company has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $255.65 and a 1-year high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

