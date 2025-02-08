Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.600-6.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.660-1.700 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.42.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $119.33 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $90.50 and a twelve month high of $127.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.85.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.38%.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $29,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,646.38. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $114,792.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,092 shares in the company, valued at $32,918,065.52. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

