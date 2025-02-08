CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Strong-Buy” Rating

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CACI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $503.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CACI International from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $540.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.23.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $376.59 on Thursday. CACI International has a 52-week low of $350.33 and a 52-week high of $588.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $418.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Research analysts predict that CACI International will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in CACI International by 81.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 452.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

