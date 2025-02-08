CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CACI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $503.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CACI International from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $557.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.23.

CACI opened at $376.59 on Thursday. CACI International has a twelve month low of $350.33 and a twelve month high of $588.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $418.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in CACI International by 81.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 452.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

