Cabot Wellington LLC Buys 1,192 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cabot Wellington LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 20.8% of Cabot Wellington LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cabot Wellington LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $54,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $73.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

