Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $663,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 7,416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 1.8 %

BA stock opened at $181.51 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $213.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

