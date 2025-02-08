Byrne Asset Management LLC Buys 1,390 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 210.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SPR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.91.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average is $33.30. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $37.08.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

