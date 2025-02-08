Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Shares Up 4.8% – Here’s Why

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 152,951 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 103,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Burcon NutraScience Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$14.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company offers Peazazz and Peazac, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products.

Further Reading

