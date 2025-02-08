BrightView (NYSE:BV) Shares Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.29 and last traded at $15.22. 61,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 409,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BrightView from $11.30 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. William Blair raised shares of BrightView from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Get BrightView alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BrightView

BrightView Trading Down 2.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.11 and a beta of 1.29.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. BrightView had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $728.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 29,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $476,307.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,685.24. The trade was a 22.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BrightView

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BV. Harvey Partners LLC raised its holdings in BrightView by 9.1% during the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,434,000 after acquiring an additional 156,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BrightView by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,057,000 after purchasing an additional 206,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,211,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,075,000 after purchasing an additional 177,105 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 641,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightView

(Get Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.