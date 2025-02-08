BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) Shares Up 2.7% – Should You Buy?

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 148,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 194,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

BranchOut Food Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of BranchOut Food

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BranchOut Food stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of BranchOut Food at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

BranchOut Food Company Profile

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

