BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.09 ($1.89) and traded as low as GBX 147 ($1.82). BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares shares last traded at GBX 151 ($1.87), with a volume of 7,137 shares traded.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 152.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 156.16. The company has a market capitalization of £30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

We deliver energy products and services to our customers around the world, and we plan to do so increasingly in ways that we believe will help drive the transition to a lower carbon future.

We have operations in Europe, North and South America, Australasia, Asia and Africa.

