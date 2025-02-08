Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21, Zacks reports. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.70%.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

BYD stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Argus upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $2,939,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,336,734.98. This represents a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 660 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $49,948.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,339.36. This trade represents a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,307,149. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

