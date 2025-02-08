BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

BorgWarner has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years. BorgWarner has a payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.8 %

BWA stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,107,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,414. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BorgWarner last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.47.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $5,329,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,997,111.77. This represents a 37.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,544 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $704,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 206,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,094,897.32. The trade was a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,010 shares of company stock worth $7,678,076. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

