Blockchain Stocks To Watch Now – February 05th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and Core Scientific are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, implementation, or utilization of blockchain technology. These stocks provide investors with exposure to the growing blockchain industry and can encompass a wide range of businesses, such as cryptocurrency mining, blockchain infrastructure providers, or companies utilizing blockchain for supply chain management or digital transactions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,742,650. The stock has a market cap of $477.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.00. Oracle has a 12-month low of $106.51 and a 12-month high of $198.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Riot Platforms stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,840,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,009,277. Riot Platforms has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 4.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of APLD stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,502,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,378,514. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Applied Digital has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $11.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,819,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,385,996. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 2.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

CORZ stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.81. 3,534,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,220,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.36. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Featured Stories