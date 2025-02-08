BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 635 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $277.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.58. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $225.69 and a twelve month high of $281.58.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.