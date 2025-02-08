BLB&B Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,956,000 after purchasing an additional 193,580 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST opened at $50.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

