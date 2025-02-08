BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VUG stock opened at $418.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.60. The company has a market capitalization of $144.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $428.69.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

