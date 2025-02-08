BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 373 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $119,220,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,407,000 after purchasing an additional 888,764 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 471.5% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 915,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,591,000 after buying an additional 755,574 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. now owns 893,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,577,000 after buying an additional 603,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,217.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,182,000 after buying an additional 449,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $84.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

