BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 4,394 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,887.5% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.33. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.95 and a one year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2531 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

