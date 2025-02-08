Blackstone Inc. (BX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.44 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Blackstone has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years. Blackstone has a payout ratio of 82.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Blackstone to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.7%.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $170.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $115.82 and a 12 month high of $200.96.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Blackstone from $171.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

