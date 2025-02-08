Biotech Stocks To Research – February 08th

Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cencora, AbbVie, and Illumina are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks refer to stocks of companies that are involved in the research, development, and commercialization of products or technologies related to biology, particularly in fields such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture. These stocks are typically influenced by the success or failure of clinical trials, FDA approvals, and other regulatory developments within the biotechnology industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $3.09 on Friday, hitting $206.92. 5,230,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,107,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.79. Danaher has a 52 week low of $205.79 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $571.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,114. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $493.30 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $547.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $572.12. The company has a market capitalization of $218.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Cencora (COR)

Cencora, Inc. sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Cencora stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.94. 3,815,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $262.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.94 and its 200-day moving average is $236.74. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.67. 3,805,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,372,861. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.54 and its 200 day moving average is $185.60. AbbVie has a one year low of $153.58 and a one year high of $207.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.94 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Illumina (ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

ILMN stock traded down $11.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.06. 5,434,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,528. Illumina has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43.

