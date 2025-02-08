BILL (NYSE:BILL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.870-1.970 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. BILL also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.380 EPS.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $33.96 on Friday, hitting $62.40. The company had a trading volume of 28,423,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,951. BILL has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6,239.50, a PEG ratio of 157.98 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.40.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.90%. Research analysts expect that BILL will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BILL from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.95.

In related news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,310. This trade represents a 75.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

