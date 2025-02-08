BILL (NYSE:BILL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.870-1.970 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. BILL also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.380 EPS.
BILL Price Performance
Shares of BILL stock traded down $33.96 on Friday, hitting $62.40. The company had a trading volume of 28,423,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,951. BILL has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6,239.50, a PEG ratio of 157.98 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.40.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.90%. Research analysts expect that BILL will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,310. This trade represents a 75.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
