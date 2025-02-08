Best Space Stocks To Research – February 08th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Take-Two Interactive Software, Honeywell International, Boeing, Microchip Technology, and Eaton are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the exploration, development, or utilization of outer space. These companies may work in areas such as satellite manufacturing, space tourism, or the provision of services related to space exploration. Investing in space stocks allows individuals to participate in the growing commercial opportunities in the space industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded down $6.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.34. The company had a trading volume of 49,226,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,597,338. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $130.66 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.66.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $472.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $460.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $491.67.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $25.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,796,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,742. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $212.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

HON stock traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.52. 6,694,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,731. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.11. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $189.75 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,385,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,716,679. Boeing has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $213.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.29.

Microchip Technology (MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,530,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,621,112. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.11. 2,632,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.25 and a 200 day moving average of $331.01. Eaton has a 1 year low of $255.65 and a 1 year high of $379.99.

