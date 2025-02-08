Best Renewable Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 05th

Quanta Services, Equinor ASA, and NOV are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are investments in companies that generate, distribute, or supply energy from sustainable sources such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, or biomass. These stocks represent ownership in businesses that focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting environmental sustainability through the production and distribution of clean energy. Investors often look to renewable energy stocks as a way to align their financial interests with their commitment to a greener future. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $7.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.06. 586,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,636. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.25. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $200.23 and a 52-week high of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

EQNR traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,004,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,558. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88.

NOV (NOV)

NOV Inc. designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Shares of NOV stock traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. 7,649,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,029. NOV has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

