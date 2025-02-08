Best Industrial Stocks Worth Watching – February 05th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Vistra are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks refer to the shares of companies that operate in the industrial sector, involved in the manufacturing, production, and distribution of goods and services. These companies typically are engaged in sectors such as machinery, construction, aerospace, and defense, among others. Investors may buy industrial stocks to gain exposure to the broader industrial economy and potentially benefit from economic growth and industrial activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $10.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.62. 31,352,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,521,047. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 187.04, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $406.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.73. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $14.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.49. 14,835,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,439,564. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 193.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of VST stock traded up $5.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.80. 4,123,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,116,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vistra has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.26.

