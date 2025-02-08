Best Esports Stocks Worth Watching – February 05th

Insight Enterprises, PENN Entertainment, and Sphere Entertainment are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the business of electronic sports (esports), which includes organized competitive video gaming. These stocks may include companies that develop esports games, organize tournaments, provide streaming services, or offer sponsorships and advertising within the esports industry. Investors may be interested in esports stocks as a way to capitalize on the growing popularity and potential profitability of the esports market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Insight Enterprises stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.63. The stock had a trading volume of 135,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $146.56 and a 12 month high of $228.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.85.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 998,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,405. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.09.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of NYSE:SPHR traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $46.27. 197,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,971. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66. Sphere Entertainment has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

