Best Dividend Stocks To Research – February 08th

International Paper, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Merck & Co., Inc., Ford Motor, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil, and Philip Morris International are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders in the form of dividends. Investors often seek out dividend stocks for steady income streams and potential capital appreciation. Companies that pay dividends typically have stable financial performance and a history of profitability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

International Paper (IP)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

International Paper stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.15. 42,832,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,581,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. International Paper has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average is $51.94.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.93. 59,653,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,742,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $64.95.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,806,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,162,434. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $87.12 and a one year high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.72 and a 200-day moving average of $106.60. The stock has a market cap of $220.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,376,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,278,144. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63.

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,120,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,701,314. The firm has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $94.23 and a 1 year high of $135.18.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.87. 10,043,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,547,446. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $100.42 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Philip Morris International (PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,207,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552,923. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.87. The company has a market capitalization of $224.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $87.82 and a 52 week high of $146.78.

