Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Consider – February 07th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and Bitfarms are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, use, or investment in cryptocurrencies or blockchain technology. These companies derive a significant portion of their revenue or market value from activities related to the cryptocurrency industry. Investors interested in gaining exposure to the cryptocurrency market may consider investing in these stocks as an alternative to directly buying or trading cryptocurrencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,438,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,072,818. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $55.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 92.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of BTDR traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,151,955. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ BITF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.44. 24,314,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,519,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Bitfarms has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

Featured Stories