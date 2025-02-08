Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $121.42 and last traded at $120.98, with a volume of 328157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $131.00 to $122.55 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,410. This represents a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 17.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,435,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,253,000 after acquiring an additional 963,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,372 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 985,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,076,000 after acquiring an additional 22,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,449.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,205,000 after purchasing an additional 575,852 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

