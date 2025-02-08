BayBridge Capital Group LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 1.1% of BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $124.64 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.