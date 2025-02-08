BayBridge Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BayBridge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.5% of BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $54.76 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.