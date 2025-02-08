Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Trading Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 286,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 177,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.69 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.59.
Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the AurMac project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory; Hyland gold project comprises of 927 quartz mineral claims covering an area of totaling 18,620 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory; and Nitra gold project, which consists of 1,442 claims covering an area of approximately 296 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.
