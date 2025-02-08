Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.35 and last traded at $68.35, with a volume of 478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.38.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.3654 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

