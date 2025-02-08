AXA (EPA:CS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €34.25 ($35.31) and traded as high as €37.01 ($38.15). AXA shares last traded at €36.95 ($38.09), with a volume of 3,109,910 shares traded.

AXA Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.30.

About AXA

(Get Free Report)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.