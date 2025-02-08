Avicanna (OTC:AVCNF) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Avicanna Inc. (OTC:AVCNF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 46,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
Avicanna Stock Down 2.3 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.
Avicanna Company Profile
Avicanna Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, advancement, and commercialization of evidence-based cannabinoid-based products and formulations for consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical markets worldwide. It commercializes approximately thirty proprietary evidence-based finished products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avicanna
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Avicanna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avicanna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.