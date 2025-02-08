Avicanna (OTC:AVCNF) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Avicanna Inc. (OTC:AVCNF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 46,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Avicanna Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.

Avicanna Company Profile

Avicanna Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, advancement, and commercialization of evidence-based cannabinoid-based products and formulations for consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical markets worldwide. It commercializes approximately thirty proprietary evidence-based finished products.

