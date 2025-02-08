Austin Asset Management Co Inc Buys 26 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,144,250. This represents a 25.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,212.40. This trade represents a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,517 shares of company stock valued at $285,805,037 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,013.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $914.82 and a 200 day moving average of $787.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,027.76. The company has a market capitalization of $433.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

