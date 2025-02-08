Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Upgraded at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Aurora Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.85.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACB

Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$8.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.76. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$3.84 and a 52-week high of C$12.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$471.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 2.71.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.30) by C$0.35. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Cannabis, headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that includes Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael ’71. Although the company primarily operates in Canada, it has expanded internationally through medical cannabis exporting agreements or cultivation facilities in more than 20 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.