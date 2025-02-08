Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.85.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of ACB opened at C$8.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$471.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.18. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$3.84 and a 1-year high of C$12.85.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.35. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Cannabis, headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that includes Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael ’71. Although the company primarily operates in Canada, it has expanded internationally through medical cannabis exporting agreements or cultivation facilities in more than 20 countries.

