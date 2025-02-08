Aurelius Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 3,230 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 534.7% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $101.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.72. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.36 and a fifty-two week high of $101.81.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

