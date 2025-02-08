Aurelius Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 14,999 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 45.6% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $50.73 and a 52 week high of $65.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

