Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Trading Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.28 and last traded at $26.31. 363,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 742,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.40 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

