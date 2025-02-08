AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 330.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 320.8% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.9% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 543,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 101,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $71.99 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $223.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 13.01%. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AstraZeneca

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.