ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.560-1.640 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion.

ARM Trading Down 3.0 %

ARM stock opened at $162.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.99. ARM has a 12-month low of $85.61 and a 12-month high of $188.75. The stock has a market cap of $170.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.85, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 4.56.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ARM will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on ARM from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARM

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.