ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) were down 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $158.70 and last traded at $167.16. Approximately 7,349,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 7,050,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.26.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARM shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on ARM from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ARM from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.17.

The stock has a market cap of $170.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 4.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.99.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.03 million. ARM had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARM by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ARM by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARM by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth $1,167,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

