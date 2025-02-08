Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Takes $416,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,377,000 after buying an additional 16,511,474 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009,351 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,593,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275,290 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $346,668,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,990,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,627 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $24.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Meta Platforms Continues to Prove Why It’s a Premier Play on AI
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.