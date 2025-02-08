Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,555 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $143,849.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,747.36. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $112.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.32. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $112.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.71%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

