Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMC)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 2.06% of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 96,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 39,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVMC opened at $67.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.98. Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $70.73.

The Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (AVMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US mid-cap companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVMC was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

