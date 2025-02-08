Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 15,295 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $15,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,907,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,398,000 after buying an additional 170,221 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,842,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,136,000 after acquiring an additional 160,574 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,461,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,556,000 after acquiring an additional 833,291 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,852,000 after purchasing an additional 195,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,567,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,465,000 after purchasing an additional 452,201 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

