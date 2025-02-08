Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,624 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 228,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 98,259 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.88 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

